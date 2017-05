Suspects acquitted over breach in chain of custody of the seized drugs

FOUR men accused of smuggling cocaine stuffed in fake bananas have been acquitted after Málaga’s provincial court found that police failed to maintain a documented chain of custody of the seized drugs.

The fake bananas containing 162 kilos of white powder were found amidst a shipment of real bananas that arrived from Ecuador to Algeciras port in December 2010, in the culmination of a police investigation that had started in Málaga province earlier that year.