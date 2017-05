During the high season, rates jump by over 60% for cars and motorcycles

CONSUMER watchdog Facua has called on the government to take action over what the group calls “abusive” price hikes on the AP-7 Fuengirola-Estepona toll motorway in summer and during Semana Santa.

For regular cars, vans, minibuses and motorcycles, the normal rate (from October to May excluding a 17-day period surrounding Easter) is €7.65 for the entire journey between Fuengirola and Estepona. During summer and the Easter period, this jumps to €12.35, a 61.4% increase.