A massive €840 million budget has been allocated for the five-year risk management plan against flooding for the River Segura basin, which will be carried out until 2027.

A spokesman for the ministry of the ecological transition noted that it will incorporate ‘natural solutions’ to flooding problems, amongst others, in the Vega Baja area in Alicante province – and the Mar Menor and Valle del Guadalentín in Murcia.

