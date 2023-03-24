The beach bars in Orihuela Costa will not be open for Easter, because the administrative  procedures to award a new contract to manage them and other beach services is taking too  long.

A spokesman for the Ciudadanos party (Cs), whose councillor Antonio Sánchez runs the  beaches department, told Costa Blanca News on Wednesday that the process is very  complex and it is impossible to put a date on when it might be completed.

Sr Sánchez had said, when the previous contract expired in January, that he hoped it would  be possible to have evaluated the bids and proposed a new concessionary by March.

