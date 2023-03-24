The beach bars in Orihuela Costa will not be open for Easter, because the administrative procedures to award a new contract to manage them and other beach services is taking too long.

A spokesman for the Ciudadanos party (Cs), whose councillor Antonio Sánchez runs the beaches department, told Costa Blanca News on Wednesday that the process is very complex and it is impossible to put a date on when it might be completed.

Sr Sánchez had said, when the previous contract expired in January, that he hoped it would be possible to have evaluated the bids and proposed a new concessionary by March.

More in today’s Costa Blanca News