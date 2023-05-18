Celebrating the world’s ‘first chocolate’

A special ceremony took place at Villajoyosa’s Valor chocolate factory on Tuesday, during which the Ecuadorian government presented the Valor chocolate museum management with a replica of a cocoa pot from the Mayo-Chinchipe culture.

This vessel is the first evidence of cocoa consumption in the western Amazon basin in 3,500 BC.

Pedro López, executive president of Chocolates Valor, thanked them for this ‘wonderful piece that shows the first place in the world where chocolate was consumed’.

