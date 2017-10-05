Police smash ‘Brit-zone’ drug ring

NATIONAL Police have arrested 14 members of a network known to be involved with drug trafficking around Calle Mallorca in the Rincón de Loix, Benidorm.

The area is often referred to as ‘The Square’ is popular with predominantly British holidaymakers.

Those arrested were all of Spanish and Romanian nationality and they controlled the supply and sale of cocaine, hashish, marijuana, MMA and ecstasy, as well as other illegal drugs.

