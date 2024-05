The body of an as-yet unidentified man has been discovered at the waste management plant in El Campello.

The Guardia Civil were alerted after a worker sounded the alarm at around 08.30 on Monday.

Detectives arrived soon afterwards and noted that the body ‘showed signs of injuries’ but these could have been caused by the machinery in use at the plant, according to state news agency EFE.

