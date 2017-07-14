Stay safe this summer

Britons travelling abroad are urged to watch video on how to react in terrorist attack

THE UK travel industry is providing training for staff working in Britain and overseas, which includes dealing with terrorist incidents. The programme is being run in partnership with the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO) which has created an ‘easy-to-deliver counter terrorism awareness product’.

A UK government press release notes that holidaymakers travelling abroad this summer are also being urged to watch a new video designed to help keep them safe in the event of a terrorist attack.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/travel-industry-training-staff-to-deal-with-terrorist-incidents