Residents in Spain are breathing the ‘cleanest air’ since records began back in 1990, according to a report published this week.

The findings collated by environmental organisation, Ecologistas en Acción showed that general contamination levels reached their lowest levels for more than 30 years in 2021.

However, many people in the country continue to take in air which does not meet WHO guidelines.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News