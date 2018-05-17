Benidorm want holidaymakers to ‘Enjoy & Respect”

THE slogan that has been chosen to turn things around has caused some bemusement to both holidaymakers and locals. Aimed at turning the tide on anti-social behaviour, the rowdy and reckless antics of stag groups in particular have made the national British press on numerous occasions. But politicians, business owners and residents are now attempting to curb this unacceptable conduct, which will certainly be a challenge.

A number of bars along the Levante beachfront have put up banners and posters with the header “Enjoy & Respect” accompanied by tag lines – “Please be considerate and respectful to the rest of the people; Please do not dress in offensive clothing, this is a place for families as well; Please use the bins and recycling containers”

