Valencia states its case on Brexit

PRESIDENT of Valencia region Ximo Puig met with the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the effects of UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The talks, which will be continued in Alicante in the autumn, centred on shoring up trade with the UK and ensuring that British residents in the Valencia region will continue to enjoy the rights they currently hold.

