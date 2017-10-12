HUNDREDS of clients of Continental Wealth Management (CWM) fear they have lost life savings after the Costa Blanca financial advice company crashed.
Customers along the Costa Blanca were said to be devastated, highly distressed and even suicidal after CWN suddenly closed on September 29 and its website was taken down.
Anger and tears over closure of Costa financial advice firm
