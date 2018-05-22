…and celebrations on the Costas

As millions flooded the streets of Windsor to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, expats across Spain also donned their finest and joined in.

Many bars across Benidorm, usually showing football or rugby also broadcast the wedding, with the giant poolside screen at the Marina Hotel attracting hundreds of holidaymakers.

Some also dressed up, with a visiting group of ladies from Northern Ireland coordinated in union jack outfits and headgear and even sunbeds on the beach were decked out with bunting.

