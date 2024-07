The first San Fulgencio melon fair takes place at the municipal multipurpose venue from 11.00 on Sunday, July 14.

The town hall says ‘join us for a day full of fun and delicious activities’.

The event features tastings of a variety of local melons, cooking classes, a cultivation section where people can learn the techniques and processes related to their production, plus children’s and youth’s educational workshops and fun activities.

‘We look forward to seeing you’ notes the town hall.