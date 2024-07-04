Benidorm young creators

Entries into the 36th Benidorm new painting and sculpture creators contest are being accepted until December 30.

Participants between the ages of 14 and 35 years can present a maximum of two works.

As with previous years, entries are required to be original, unpublished works, of any technique, dimension and theme.

In the case of paintings, they must be presented ready to be hung at an exhibition. All entries must have a title and be accompanied with the artist’s full name, DNI or NIE, age, address and telephone number.

Selected entries will be exhibited at the town hall art space from February 3-28.

Winning entries is both categories will receive €1,000. There will also be a special €100 prize for the best painting or sculpture presented by a person under the age of 18.

Results will be published on February 28 at 12.30.

Winning entries will become the property of the town hall.

Full rules are available online from https://shorturl.at/xBBoQ