Airport taxi chaos denounced

Despite the long queues awaiting flyers at Alicante-Elche airport taxi rank – which has led some users to say the system is in a state of collapse – Elche city hall is refusing to consider allowing drivers from other municipalities to pick up passengers.

Elche’s councillor for transport, Claudio Guilabert said they would not sanction a system in which taxi drivers from Alicante city or other towns could take a share of the lucrative trade.

The airport, which lies in Elche, still has no rail link.

“We are standing firm and it is only taxi drivers from Elche who can carry out this service,” he said.

