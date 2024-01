An agreement to increase the minimum wage by 5% for 2024 has been signed by the minister for work, Yolanda Díaz and the heads of the CCOO and UGT unions.

The new minimum annual salary of €15,875 works out at €1,134 per month in 14 payments or €1,323 in 12.

Despite recent rises Spain has created more jobs since 2018 than any other EU country, including Germany and the Netherlands.

