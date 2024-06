Torrevieja town hall has designated its first smoke free beach.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the ‘Playas sin Humos’ flag will fly over Playa de Cabo Cervera – which is one of the smallest beaches in the municipality, at the southern end of La Mata.

Sr Dolón said the town hall intends to ‘extend this pilot project to other beaches in Torrevieja soon’.

