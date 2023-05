A special area for passengers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is going to be constructed at Alicante-Elche airport by the end of this year, allowing people to wait for their flight in a safe and well-ordered space with suitable stimuli.

It will cover approximately 100 square metres and will be the first of its kind in an airport owned by state aviation company AENA, which is investing approximately €240,000 in the project.

