The Guardia Civil have investigated 15 people on suspicion of unlawfully extracting groundwater, and spillages and dumping of effluent from pig farms in Murcia region.

Slurry from ‘macro’ pig farms is alleged to be contributing to the contamination of the Mar Menor.

Officers carried out 54 inspections of farms and waste management businesses in the municipalities of Alhama de Murcia, Cartagena, Fuente Álamo, Torre Pacheco and Totana.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News