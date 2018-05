By Dave Jones

NERPIO is very much a border town. It stands in Albacete province, just over the border from Murcia – but also very close to the frontier with the provinces of Granada and Jáen in Andalucía.

As befits such as location, Nerpio is wonderfully rural. It stands on the eastern tip of the largest protected natural space in Spain, the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas natural park which covers some 209,920 hectares of land.

