Stair lift improves disabled access to beach

A NEW stair lift has been opened in Torremolinos to provide easier access to the Bajondillo beach area for wheelchair users and other people with reduced mobility.

There was already a normal lift available from Plaza Panorama, off Calle Las Mercedes in the town centre, down to Plaza de Los Tajillos in the Bajondillo zone, but its use for disabled people has until now been complicated due to the existence of a stairway between Plaza Los Tajillos and street level. The new stair lift means they can now easily use the main lift to ride down to the beach or up to the town centre.