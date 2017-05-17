Spain hit in worldwide cyber attack

SPAIN’S National Cryptology Centre (CNI) confirmed on Friday that a “high number” of organisations in the country had suffered a “massive attack” on their computer systems.

Telefónica is reported to have used megaphones to tell most employees at its headquarters in Madrid to switch off their computers, to disconnect mobile phones from the company’s Wi-Fi system and to go home when the extent of the problem on their internal network became known. However, the company assured its 15 million subscribers that its landline, mobile phone and internet services were unaffected.

Last week’s ‘WannaCry’ cyber-attack is reported to have affected tens of thousands of computers in over 150 countries including Russia and China.