Málaga’s free cultural night is largest ever

Noche en Blanco event features 220 free activities around the city

The Noche en Blanco event includes performances and activities in the streets as well as gallery exhibitions and free visits to museums

MÁLAGA’S 10th annual ‘Noche en Blanco’ this Saturday, May 20, will offer around 220 free activities at 92 sites in the city.

The initiative to bring free cultural events to a city centre began in Paris in 2002 and has since been copied worldwide. The object is to use contemporary artistic creations to bring communities together in a manner which is free of charge, cutting-edge, sustainable and international.

Málaga’s seven-hour event will begin at 7pm and takes as its theme Dreams, a subject chosen by a public vote organised by the town hall.

