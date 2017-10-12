Province’s farmers praying for water

The Guadalhorce reservoir system is currently at drought alert levels

September was the driest month in Spain this century (Photo: EFE)

THE  province of Málaga is facing deepening water shortage concerns, with the Guadalhorce reservoir system currently at drought alert levels, although the Junta de Andalucía has yet to officially declare drought status.

At the start of the new hydrological year on October 1, the levels at the reservoir system – which is formed by the Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Conde de Guadalhorce reservoirs and serves Málaga city and parts of the Guadalhorce valley – were below the regional government’s drought alert threshold of 128 cubic hectares of water, and currently stand at 117 cubic hectares.

