Delay in full opening of Guadalhorce hospital drags on

MORE than 15 months after it opened its doors, the Guadalhorce valley hospital has still not seen the launch of its surgical and inpatient services, and work has yet to start on running a new power supply to the facility, which is necessary before these services can get underway.

In June of last year the long-awaited hospital opened its doors offering only outpatient services, followed by the launch of the A&E department in November. However, the facility still had only its provisional electrical supply, and the launch of the surgical and inpatient units remained dependent on the installation of the more robust permanent supply, which requires running lines from the Villafranco del Guadalhorce substation to the hospital.