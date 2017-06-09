Bribery Probe

The public prosecutor has requested a court investigation into possible bribery by Mijas Partido Popular leader Ángel Nozal, in relation to an offer he allegedly made to Costa del Sol Sí Puede (CSSP) councillor Francisco Martínez to provide him a private-sector job if he would support an ouster vote against mayor Juan Carlos Maldonado (Ciudadanos). Tapes of a conversation between the two and PP councillor Santiago Martín, who subsequently resigned, were leaked to the press in March. Martín is also named in the prosecutor’s probe.