Self-reeling tethered harnesses allow members of public to carry out sea rescues with increased safety

Three of Marbella’s beaches are to be equipped with permanent lifesaving devices that can assist in rescuing swimmers from the water year-round.

The town hall last week announced the plan to install the ‘Punto Naranja’ (Orange Point) devices, which consist of a large orange box containing a safety harness to be worn by rescuers, with a long tether attached to it that automatically reels them back in to shore once they have reached the swimmer in trouble.