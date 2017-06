The body of the 70-year-old Norwegian man was found by a woman walking her dog in the upper Riviera del Sol area of Mijas

A 70-year-old Norwegian man died after being attacked by a swarm of bees while walking in a rural area of Mijas last week.

A woman walking her dog in the upper Riviera del Sol zone last Thursday found the body a short distance from the site of a local beekeeping operation.