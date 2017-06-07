Two blazes quickly contained as high fire season starts

FAST action by the Infoca wildfire brigade quickly contained two blazes in Cártama and Teba on Monday, just days after the high-risk fire season got underway with the launch of the annual summertime barbecue and burn ban throughout Andalucía.

The burn ban, which runs from June 1 to October 15, prohibits all open fires including barbecues in and around forested areas, even in zones equipped with public barbecues such as parks or campgrounds. It also includes agricultural burning and restricts the use of motor vehicles in forest zones.