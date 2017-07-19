Greenpeace report warns of over-development along coast

Málaga tops list with 75 per cent of public land lost to construction

If current trends continue, Málaga province could have no undeveloped coastline in 32 years, says report (Photo: CDSN)

GREENPEACE has published its annual report on the current state of Spain’s coastline, warning that development along the shore has increased by 57 per cent over the last 24 years.

The 51-page study, called ‘Protecting the coast – a treasure that we must not lose’, highlights that the three provinces with the highest concentration of development along the shore are Barcelona, Alicante and Málaga. The environmental pressure group lamented that only 27 per cent of the country’s coastline is protected.

