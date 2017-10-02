Former Ronda councillor called to testify in ‘wedding case’

A change of the date on his daughter's marriage certificate allegedly allowed her to claim holiday benefits at a new job she was starting

FORMER Ronda councillor José María Jiménez, who resigned in August amidst allegations that his daughter’s wedding date had been falsified so she could access holiday benefits at a new job she was starting, has been called to testify at an investigative hearing.

His daughter is also called to testify at the hearing, scheduled for November 8 at a Ronda court.

Sr Jiménez resigned after the ABC newspaper reported that his daughter’s wedding, a civil ceremony officiated by Ronda mayor Teresa Valdenebro, was celebrated on June 17, but the marriage certificate showed a date of June 21. Neither Sr Jiménez nor his daughter have been charged with any crime; the hearing is part of the ongoing investigation of the case.