Drunk drivers to lose licence

THE TRAGIC accident earlier this month in Oliva, Valencia, where three cyclists were killed by a drugged and drunk driver has prompted the Spanish government to implement extra measures to ensure their safety.

Drivers found to be over the limit twice in two years, with either drink or drugs, will now lose their driving licence and be reported to the health authorities. If they wish to recover their licence they will require a doctor to certify that their psychophysical abilities to drive are intact.