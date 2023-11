Torrevieja town hall has announced resurfacing for potholed roads – but some streets in outlying urbanisations which are in a terrible state of disrepair have not been included.

Councillor for infrastructure and urban management, Sandra Sánchez said they have given final approval to ‘a new phase that is part of the plan for 2023’.

Sra Sánchez explained that the project will start ‘in the coming weeks’, with 50,000 square metres of work included.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News