Over 600 residents took to the streets in Benissa on Friday to protest over what they call ‘brutal’ property tax (IBI) hikes on the cards for next year.

Rates on land and property are set to go up by 25% in 2024, according to the Partido Popular (PP) local government, although daily media sources claim the end result for the average household will be closer to 45%.

