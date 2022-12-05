More flooding cash for the Vega Baja

An additional €13.5 million is being provided by the Valencia government for town halls in the flood-prone Vega Baja to carry out works to reduce the impact of this blight.

Regional councillor for public works and transport, Rebeca Torró said the money is being provided via their ‘Plan Vega Renhace’, designed to rebuild the infrastructure and services damaged by the 2019 flooding disaster.

In September of that year a large swathe of the Vega Baja was left under more than a metre of water following days of heavy rain brought by a cut-off low pressure weather system (DANA or ‘gota fría in Spanish).

