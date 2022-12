Denia, Ibiza town and Cambrils in southern Cataluña have joined forces to redeem the reputation of their native ‘seaweed’.

A green tourism campaign seeks to promote the vital environmental role played by ‘Posidonia Oceanica’, otherwise known as Neptune grass or Mediterranean tapeweed.

The three mayors are promoting the ‘environmental value’ of Neptune grass and pledge to leave it heaped up on their beaches – whatever holidaymakers say.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News