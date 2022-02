The regional government is stumping up €5.1 million this year to modernise infrastructure used by forest firefighters.

Regional councillor for the interior and justice, Gabriela Bravo outlined her plans for this vital service on a visit to Alcoy on Monday, where a new station has been constructed.

More than half the Valencia region is classed as forested land – a massive 1,182,641 hectares.

