Set to be the first Spanish rocket to make a sub-orbital flight – the Miura 1 developed by Elche-based company PLD Space – is being taken in sections to El Arenosillo airbase in Huelva, where it will be launched in a few weeks.

The company noted that the demonstration flight that will be the first by a private rocket in Europe. The spacecraft will be able to launch small satellites into orbit, with the market currently dominated by the US and China.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News