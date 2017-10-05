Brexit – ‘Real progress’ on citizens’ rights, claims Davis

BR01. BRUSELAS (BÉLGICA), 28/09/2017.- El secretario de Estado británico para el "brexit", David Davis (i), y el jefe negociador de la UE para el "brexit", Michel Barnier (d), ofrecen una rueda de prensa tras la cuarta ronda de negociaciones sobre la salida de Reino Unido de la Unión Europea en la Comisión Europea en Bruselas (Bélgica), hoy 28 de septiembre de 2017. EFE/ Olivier Hoslet

THE UK’s Brexit negotiator David Davis spoke of ‘optimism’ following the conclusion of the fourth round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels, while Michel Barnier for the EU noted that PM Theresa May’s speech in Florence had ‘created a new dynamic in our negotiations’.
Speaking last week, Mr Davis said: “I believe that thanks to the constructive and determined manner with which both sides have conducted these negotiations we are making decisive steps forward.”

