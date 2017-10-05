Brexit – ‘Real progress’ on citizens’ rights, claims Davis

THE UK’s Brexit negotiator David Davis spoke of ‘optimism’ following the conclusion of the fourth round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels, while Michel Barnier for the EU noted that PM Theresa May’s speech in Florence had ‘created a new dynamic in our negotiations’.

Speaking last week, Mr Davis said: “I believe that thanks to the constructive and determined manner with which both sides have conducted these negotiations we are making decisive steps forward.”

