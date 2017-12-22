Thieves Nabbed

The National Police announced on Tuesday that two members of a Romanian crime gang have been detained, after they attempted to rob an elderly man in the car park of a San Pedro shopping centre on December 11. The 33-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested when try they tried to flee the scene, after unsuccessfully trying to snatch a watch from the wrist of the victim. A police investigation began in mid-November, after a rise in similar reported crimes, and they are thought to be behind four thefts and two violent robberies in the Marbella area.