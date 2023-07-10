Giving prominence to old Masters

The ‘silver age’ of Valencia art is being ‘enhanced’ with two rooms in the regional capital’s fine arts museum (Museo de Bellas Artes – MuBav) dedicated to celebrated artists who were painting at the end of the 19th and start of the 20th centuries.

Museum director Pablo González Tornel explained that the salons would show collections of works by Ignacio Pinazo and the ‘Benlliures’, father and son.

The move will help them to ‘recover the great names of Valencia art from the period’, he said.

