Email

January 25

Dear Sir,

What an awful health service we are suffering with since the Valencia government took over the running of the health service in this region.

Their website is difficult to use as it is not just for the health department.

The website for the Torrevieja hospital under Ribera was very good as it had pictures of all the staff for all the departments. I have not seen the same for Valencia.

The waiting times have now gone out beyond acceptable levels for many of the departments. I was referred to an eye specialist more than a month ago and I have to wait for two months before someone looks at my eye problem.

Valencia may be saving some money in making the change but they are not offering the same service.

Regards,

J Smith