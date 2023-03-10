C6 Airport bus

Email

Before Covid the C6 bus Alicante to the airport was a 24 hour bus, running every 20 minutes during the day and hourly during the night.

Now the first bus leaves Alicante at 05.00 scheduled to arrive at the airport at 05.40. The first flights departing leave at 06.00 daily forcing travellers to have to pay for a taxi costing anything from €20-€30.

Considering Alicante is trying to encourage tourism this really seems like they are shooting themselves in the foot. Surely airport buses should give people the opportunity to reach the airport economically. Last time I flew back to the UK the taxi from Alicante cost me more than the cost of the flight!!!

