‘We’ve crossed the Brexit finish line’ says Boris

Boris Johnson addressing MPs duirng Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday Photo UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

BORIS Johnson’s Brexit deal has Boris Johnson has hailed crossing the “Brexit finish line” after Parliament approved his deal, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU with an agreement this month.
The PM called for the “rancour and division” to be left behind over the UK’s departure from the EU after peers ended a legislative battle on Wednesday evening.
The Lords had tried to secure additional rights including for unaccompanied child refugees but bowed to the will of MPs after the elected chamber overturned the peers’ demands.

