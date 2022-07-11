Insects to help with recycling

The development of a new waste management system which uses insects to accelerate the breakdown of plastic refuse is being funded by the Valencia government.

A spokeswoman said the ‘action of larvae in conjunction with the microorganisms present in the insects’ intestines’ helps the treatment of the layers of plastic and subsequent recycling of the product.

They are experimenting with locusts, moths and beetles – as well as other insects – to break down the components of the plastic.

