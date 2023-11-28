Hugger-mugger caught out by selfie

A 39-year-old woman who allegedly stole a gold chain worth €6,000 from a British tourist in Benidorm has been identified and arrested after taking pictures of herself with it and posting them on a popular social networking site.

The National Police reported that it is believed that the woman chose a British visitor who was waiting for a taxi to go to a hotel in the early hours of the morning, using the hugger-mugger method to get the necklace and also €700 euros in cash, which he was carrying in a shoulder bag.

