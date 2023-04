Divers have been visiting ‘areas never seen before’ in the Moraig sea cave in Benitachell.

A council spokesman explained that the system of underwater caverns, tunnels and galleries was formed by the subterranean River Moraig (also known as the Riu Blanc).

It is probable that the Moraig cave is the second longest of its kind in Spain, he stated.

There is still much to discover and ‘the power and beauty of nature is immense, great and uncontrollable’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News