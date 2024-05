Jávea is aiming to eliminate the practice of taking a leak in the sea at the town’s most picturesque bays – the council is going to install toilets in Cala de la Granadella and el Portitxol.

Councillor for beaches Juan Ortolá said they have asked companies to present offers for the installation of two modules – one at each of the popular bays during the summer season.

