Overcrowding at primary schools in Orihuela Costa has reached critical mass, prompting parents to call a protest on Monday and the management team of Playas de Orihuela school to resign.

The school’s director, Francisco de la Peña announced his resignation this week after almost 20 years there, during which time he has seen some of the pupils grow up, become parents themselves and bring their own children to the same school.

